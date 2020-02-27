Fiscalia demana 18 anys pel franctirador que va planejar matar a Sánchez

La Fiscalia demana 18 anys i sis mesos de presó pel franctirador que va planejar matar al president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, el 2018 com a venjança per l'ordre d'exhumar les restes del dictador Francisco Franco, tal com va informar Público en exclusiva aquell any.



Manuel Murillo Sánchez, un expert tirador de 65 anys, és un ultradretà que treballa de vigilant de seguretat quan és detingut. Tirador expert -el millor dels del club de tir olímpic del Vallès en el qual practicava i competia amb èxit des de feia molts anys- i amb llicència d'armes, no tenia antecedents penals de cap mena: actuava com el típic llop solitari. A l'exclusiva que van signar el novembre de 2018, Carlos Enrique Bayo i Patricia López informaven que Manuel Murillo va ser detingut al seu domicili de Terrassa (Barcelona) el setembre de 2018, on tenia un arsenal de 16 armes de foc, inclosos rifles d'alta precisió i un subfusell d'assalt. Deia estar disposat a "sacrificar-se per Espanya".



Després de la seva detenció i ingrés a la presó, Murillo va ser investigat per un delicte d'odi i conspiració per atemptar contra una autoritat. En l'escrit d'acusació, el Ministeri Fiscal el considera culpable d'un delicte d'homicidi en grau de proposició a més de delictes de dipòsit d'armes i municions de guerra, de tinença d'armes prohibides, de dipòsit de municions no autoritzades i de tinença d'explosius, amb l'agreujant de discriminació ideològica.

L'home va fer comentaris en un grup de WhatsApp contraris a la decisió d'exhumar a Franco, i sobre Sánchez va dir que li "agradaria tenir-lo en el punt de mira". La veu d'alarma la va donar una usuària d'aquell xat tancat de WhatsApp, en veure que Murillo passava de llançar contínues amenaces contra el líder del PSOE, a sol·licitar inequívocament suport logístic per cometre un atemptat contra Sánchez, aprofitant la seva perícia com franctirador, la seva professió i el seu arsenal.



No li importava ser després capturat, afirmava al xat: "Estic disposat a sacrificar-me per Espanya", va escriure. Va ser llavors quan els Mossos van rebre la delació i van començar a rastrejar al sospitós. Va ser en descobrir la seva gran perícia com franctirador quan van sol·licitar l'ordre d'entrada, registre i detenció de Murillo.