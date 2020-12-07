La Fiscalia demana gairebé sis anys de presó per a l'exalcalde de Tarragona Josep Fèlix Ballesteros (PSC) pel cas Inipro

La Fiscalia demana cinc anys i vuit mesos de presó a l'exalcalde de Tarragona Josep Fèlix Ballesteros (PSC) per l'anomenat cas Inipro, un presumpte desviament al seu partit de fons dels serveis socials municipals denunciat per la CUP. A més, el Ministeri Públic demana la inhabilitació per a qualsevol càrrec públic durant el temps que duri la condemna i, en concepte de responsabilitat civil, una multa de 12 euros diaris durant 22 mesos. Ballesteros va estar al capdavant del govern municipal entre 2007 i 2019.



El fiscal acusa l'exalcalde dels delictes de prevaricació, malversació de cabals públics, frau, falsedat en document públic i falsedat en document mercantil. L'anomenat cas Inipro, en què també està imputat el PSC, se centra en el presumpte desviament de 276.000 euros de l'Institut Municipal de Serveis Socials (IMSST) al PSC a través d'una empresa presumptament propera al partit, Iniciatives i Programes (Inipro).

Inipro va ser contractada en un procediment negociat i sense publicitat per fomentar l'associacionisme entre la població migrada, però, en comptes de tornar a licitar el servei, el contracte es va prorrogar sense certificar els treballs realitzats. La instrucció de la peça principal està tancada, tot i que el jutjat d'instrucció número 1 de Tarragona segueix investigant, en una peça separada i secreta, presumptes ramificacions del cas en altres municipis socialistes en què també es va contractar Inipro. Segons va documentar Crític, l'empresa va aconseguir contractes milionaris d'ajuntaments governats pel PSC, en molts casos en procediments sense una competència real.



L'escrit provisional de l'acusació demana per a l'exportaveu del govern municipal de Ballesteros, l'actual regidora socialista a l'oposició Begoña Floría, quatre anys i deu mesos de presó per malversació de cabals públics. En total, hi ha nou acusats, entre els quals destaquen l'exregidora de Serveis Socials Victòria Pelegrín (PSC), l'excap de gabinet de Ballesteros Guastavo Cuadrado i l'exgerent de l'IMSST Antonio Muñoz. Aquests nou acusats hauran rescabalar solidàriament a l'IMSST pels 276.121 euros presumptament defraudats, més interessos, segons la petició fiscal

