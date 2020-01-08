La Fiscalia investiga la retirada de la bandera espanyola del Palau de la Generalitat

La Fiscalia Superior de Catalunya obre diligències per la retirada de la bandera espanyola al Palau de la Generalitat el passat divendres. Els fets van ocórrer durant la concentració a la plaça Sant Jaume en suport al president Quim Torra i al líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueres, ambdós inhabilitats com a diputat al Parlament de Catalunya i com a eurodiputat respectivament per la Junta Electoral Central (JEC).



La bandera va ser retirada a les 21.08 h i va ser hissada de nou a les 21.24 h. Els Mossos d'Esquadra han enviat un atestat policial a la Fiscalia que, de moment, apunta que es tracta d'una acció no consentida per la Generalitat, segons informen fonts del Ministeri Públic a l'agència Europa Press.



Segons van informar els Mossos, algú va entrar al Palau de la Generalitat fora de l'horari d'obertura de l'edifici públic. Seria aquesta persona qui hauria retirat la bandera, que va ser hissada de nou minuts després. La investigació, per tant, se centra en l'entrada a l'edifici quan no s'hi permetia entrar.



La Generalitat assegura que Quim Torra no va ordenar la baixada de la bandera de l'Estat espanyol, així com tampoc va donar ordres de penjar la pancarta que demanava la llibertat pels presos polítics. Així ho va assegurar el president català aquella mateixa nit durant l'entrevista al programa Preguntes Freqüents de TV3.



Fonts de l'ANC han indicat que l'entitat es responsabilitza de penjar la pancarta al balcó del Palau -una pancarta que Torra havia entregat minuts abans a la presidenta de l'Assemblea, Elisenda Paluzie- així com de l'afer de la bandera.