La plaça de Sant Jaume s'ha omplert de ciutadans indignats amb les decisions de la Junta Electoral Central per inhabilitar Quim Torra com a diputat i com a president de la Generalitat, i impossibilitar que el líder dEsquerra Republicana empresonat a Lledoners, Oriol Junqueras, prengui possessió del seu escó com a diputat al Parlament Europeu.



I de la mateixa manera que a Barcelona, l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC), Òmnium Cultural, els Comitès per la Defensa de la República (CDR) i altres entitats han convocat actes de protesta a places de poblacions com Reus, Olot, Girona, Tarragona, Lleida, Cerdanyola, Sabadell, Vilanova i la Geltrú o Badalona.

"Tots amb el president" ha estat una de les frases més vistes i sentides a la concentració de Barcelona, a més de crits en favor de la independència i alguns contra de consellers d'ERC que arribaven a una reunió extraordinària del Govern convocada per Torra.



"Només el Parlament de Catalunya elegeix el nostre president", ha estat el lema triat per l'ANC per convocar els seus seguidors, mentre que els CDR advertien que la "desobediència és l'únic camí".



Torra, en companyia de consellers del seu Govern, ha sortit a la plaça per lliurar als manifestants la pancarta que ha estat al balcó del Palau en defensa de les llibertats de presos i exiliats, que ha estat causa de la seva condemna i que ha estat penjada de nou al mateix lloc. La bandera espanyola ha estat baixada poc més tard.



La presidenta de l'ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, ha pres la paraula per assenyalar que s'ha produït un "atac intolerable a la sobirania del Parlament i del poble de Catalunya", "un abus de dret". "No permetrem que plegui aquest president", ha assegurat.

