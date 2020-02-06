La Fiscalia proposa ara condemnar per resistència els encausats de l'asseguda davant el TSJC

Aquesta setmana ha arrencat el judici contra els tretze membres dels CDR per haver participat en una asseguda a les escales del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya el 2018. La Fiscalia, que en un principi demanava dos anys i mig a la majoria d'ells per desordres públics, ara planteja una pena alternativa en cas que el jutge no ho vegi clar: condemnar per resistència a un any.

Fonts de la defensa asseguren a aquest diari que, tot i això, la Fiscalia segueix demanant els dos anys per desordres. Consideren que els encausats no van cometre aquest delicte, així com tampoc van cometre un delicte de "resistència". "Com a molt, escauria un delicte de l'antiga falta de desobediència però aquesta va quedar destipificada per la reforma del 2015, així que no hi ha delicte".



Tal com ja ha reivindicat el grup de suport dels independentistes, Encausades TSJC, els seus advocats han defensat que l'asseguda s'emmarca en l'exercici del dret a manifestació i reunió.

L'acció es va fer el 23 de febrer de 2018, quan desenes de manifestants van asseure a les escales de la seu del TSJC, a Barcelona, i es van envoltar d'una cadena. Catorze persones van ser detingudes i tretze de les quals van acabar a judici.

