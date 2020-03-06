La fiscalia també s'oposa al 100.2 de Romeva i veu similituds entre la feina que farà i la que tenia com a conseller

La Fiscalia manté l'oposicio frontal a l'aplicació de l'article 100.2 del reglament penitenciari als presos polítics. Aquest divendres ha presentat un escrit d'oposició centrant-se en el cas de l'exconseller d'Exteriors Raül Romeva. El ministeri públic insisteix a parlar de "segon grau i mig" i subratlla que Romeva "no assumeix el caràcter delictiu de la seva conducta". També es queixa que no ha fet cap tractament, i considera que treballar en una entitat de cooperació entre Catalunya i Bòsnia no aportarà cap efecte en aquest sentit. És més, la fiscalia aprecia "certa similitud" entre la feina que farà i la que realitzava com a conseller, "el que no li va impedir cometre el delicte".



"No només no existeix relació entre el delicte comès i la realització d'activitat laboral, sinó que els hàbits laborals no són una carència que s'hagi de treballar en l'intern", ha afegit. A més, la fiscalia subratlla que tampoc és precís aconseguir la reinserció social de Romeva, perquè està "plenament inserta en la societat".

Els recursos de la Fiscalia, però, estan topant amb el rebuig de la jutgessa de vigilància penitencària que, fins ara, ha avalat l'aplicació del 100.2 als diversos presos polítics. El darrer exemple es va produir ahir, quan va rebutjar el recurs del ministeri públic contra l'aplicació de l'article a Jordi Cuixart, amb l'argument que presenta un nivell de reincidència baix.



A més a més, afegia que "el que el ministeri fiscal no va aconseguir que s'admetés en la sentència condemnatòria s'intenta ara aconseguir en fase penitenciària, mantenint una oposició fèrria a tot allò que suposi facilitar sortides del centre", ha afegit. La jutgessa insisteix que la Fiscalia no pot pretendre canviar les idees de Cuixart, i avisa que això atemptaria contra els més elementals drets fonamentals.

