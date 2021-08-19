LA POBLA DE MASSALUCA
Els Bombers han donat per extingit l'incendi forestal de la Pobla de Massaluca (Terra Alta) aquest dijous a les vuit del matí, una setmana després que es declarés. Segons els Agents Rurals, la superfície afectada és de 70,60 hectàrees, totes al terme municipal de la Pobla, i es continuen investigant les causes. Fins a 120 dotacions de Bombers de la Generalitat han treballat en les tasques d'extinció al llarg d'aquesta setmana. Des del passat diumenge ja no s'han detectat punts calents. Fins aquell dia encara es van apagar represes que van incrementar l'extensió cremada en mitja hectàrea. Els Equips de Prevenció Activa Forestal (EPAF) han vigilat la zona, primer per l'onada de calor i durant l'episodi de vent de mestral que se l'ha seguit.
El potencial de l'incendi superava les 1.200 hectàrees si el foc hagués saltat el riu Matarranya i s'hauria estès cap a l'Aragó. El foc va fer desallotjar el càmping Port Massaluca i una explotació agrària al santuari de Faió (Baix Aragó-Casp). En l'extinció van col·laborar els Bombers de la Generalitat, el cos de Bombers de la Diputació Provincial de Saragossa i dotacions aèries proporcionades pel Ministeri de Transició Ecològica (MITECO). En el dispositiu desplegat arran de l'incendi van formar part també Mossos d'Esquadra, Agents Rurals, Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), Guàrdia Civil, Creu Roja i l'agrupació de Protecció Civil de la comarca del Baix Aragó-Casp.
