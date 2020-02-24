Estàs llegint: La Generalitat assenyala que presos i exiliats haurien de formar part de la taula de diàleg

conflicte entre catalunya i l'estat

La Generalitat assenyala que presos i exiliats haurien de formar part de la taula de diàleg

La delegació estarà formada per Quim Torra, Pere Aragonès, els consellers Jordi Puigneró i Alfred Bosch, les diputades Elsa Artadi i Marta Vilalta, el diputat Josep Maria Jové, i l’excap de gabinet dels presidents Puigdemont i Torra, Josep Rius.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i el vicepresident del Govern i conseller d’Economia i Hisenda, Pere Aragonès, han comunicat que la delegació catalana a la taula de negociació amb el govern espanyol hauria d'estar integrada, a més de per ells dos i altres dirigents independentistes, per líders empresonats i exiliats

Segons que han informat fonts de la Presidència de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, Oriol JunquerasJordi SànchezMarta Rovira haurien de formar part de la delegació catalana a les negociacions, tot i que reconeixen que la situació d'empresonament i exili farà impossible la seva presència. La delegació estarà formada pels consellers Jordi Puigneró i Alfred Bosch, les diputades Elsa Artadi i Marta Vilalta, el diputat Josep Maria Jové, i l’excap de gabinet dels presidents Puigdemont i Torra, Josep Rius.

"El president i el vicepresident de l'executiu català formaran part de la delegació, però tan sols acudiran a les reunions d’obertura i en aquelles on calgui segellar acords concrets amb la part espanyola", apunta el comunicat. Els altres sis representants assistiran a totes les reunions i seran la delegació permanent, assegura el Govern català.

Demà el Consell Executiu aprovarà un acord de Govern per formalitzar aquests nomenaments.

