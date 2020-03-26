Generalitat i Ajuntament de BCN habiliten pavellons esportius com a plantes d'hospitalització

La Generalitat de Catalunya i l'Ajuntament de Barcelona han posat en marxa un pla d'eixamplament de la capacitat de l'Hospital del Mar, l'Hospital de Sant Pau, l'Hospital Clínic i el de la Vall d'Hebron amb 600 llits suplementaris.



La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, i l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, han explicat els detalls d'aquesta operació d'ampliació, que han anomenat Projecte Pavelló Salut, que implica la utilització de l'espai de diferents instal·lacions esportives properes a aquests hospitals.



La consellera Vergés ha qualificat aquest pla, desenvolupat a través del Consorci Sanitari de Barcelona, com un "exemple de col·laboració entre administracions", per aconseguir que als espais habilitats es pugui treballar com a plantes d'hospitalització dels centres esmentats, per a pacients que necessiten aquest tipus d'atenció però que el seu estat no és crític.

L'alcaldessa Colau ha explicat que l'Ajuntament ha decidit la creació d'una unitat especial, una oficina municipal, amb 5 gerents i 15 professionals tècnics, per posar-la al servei del Consorci. "Posem el cent per cent dels nostres recursos al servei dels professionals de la salut", ha assegurat. "Totes les nostres capacitats", "per intentar anticipar-nos de forma preventiva per nous escenaris", ha insistit.



Ada Colau ha informat, així mateix, que ja compten amb la col·laboració efectiva de tres hotels per atendre pacients i d'un quart que es posa a disposició de professionals de la sanitat que necessitin descansar i prefereixin o necedssitin fer-ho en aquest tipus d'allotjament.



L'alcaldessa i la consellera han agraït a tots i totes les professionals sanitàries que estan atenent en espais que no són els habituals. Han posat en valor la col·laboració de Metges Sense Fronteres, que pel seu coneixement en matèria d'epidèmies, han prestat un ajut important per posar en marxa aquest projecte i als bombers, que ja han començat a traslladar material a algundels equipaments esportius.

