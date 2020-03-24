El Govern critica en una carta a Disney España la política lingüística del gegant audiovisual

barcelonaActualizado:
La directora general de Política Lingüística de la Generalitat, Ester Franquesa, ha criticat en una carta adreçada al director general de Disney España les directrius en matèria de llengües que aplica als seus productes el gegant audiovisual. La queixa es produeix el mateix dia que la multinacional nord-americana, propietària d'algunes de les franquícies cinematogràfiques de més projecció mundial, hagi estrenat a l'Estat la plataforma de continguts en línia Disney+ sense que hi hagi presència de la llengua catalana. Franquesa ha recordat als directius de la companyia que Disney ha apostat pel català durant molts anys i ha opinat que ha de mantenir aquesta línia empresarial en aquest nou format de distribució de cinema.
Així mateix, els ha recordat que l’existència d’una oferta de continguts en català és d’interès general a Catalunya. També ha demanat una explicació pública dels motius que han portat Disney a prescindir-ne en aquesta primera fase quan hi ha una bossa de pel·lícules "important" que ja disposen de versió en aquesta llengua i han estat exhibides en català en sales de cinema o distribuïdes en DVD, Blu Ray i en altres plataformes. A més, a la missiva Franquesa insta Disney a adoptar un compromís per incorporar "ben aviat" el català a la plataforma.
En paral·lel, la directora general s’ha posat en contacte amb la Federación de Distribuidores Cinematográficos de España, que agrupa les grans distribuïdores cinematogràfiques, per demanar-li el seu compromís institucional a fer efectiva la presència del català en aquesta plataforma, tenint en compte que Disney hi està associada.
