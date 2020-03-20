El Govern espanyol imposa el tancament de tots els hotels i allotjaments turístics en el termini d'una setmana

madrid
El Govern espanyol ha acordat el tancament de tots els hotels i allotjaments turístics similars en el termini màxim d'una setmana, segons ha acordat el Ministeri de Sanitat. En una ordre ministerial publicada en un Butlletí Oficial de l'Estat (BOE) extraordinari, s'estableix aquesta mesura preventiva per a tots els hotels i allotjaments similars, allotjaments turístics i altres allotjaments de curta estada, càmpings, aparcaments de caravanes i altres establiments similars, situats en qualsevol part del territori nacional.
L'Executiu estableix el tancament de tots aquests tipus d'establiments a partir d'el moment en què cada un d'ells "no disposi de clients als que hagi d'atendre i, en tot cas, en el termini màxim de set dies naturals" des de l'entrada en vigor de la norma aquest mateix dijous.
Per a establiments d'allotjament turístic de llarga estada i de temporada, aclareix que quedarà permesa l'obertura a el públic d'aquells establiments turístics que alberguen clients "que, en el moment de declaració de l'estat d'alarma, es trobin allotjats de manera estable i de temporada, sempre que els seus ocupants comptin amb les infraestructures, en els seus propis espais habitacionals".
