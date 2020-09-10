El Govern espanyol vol "dialogar" amb la Generalitat abans de presentar un recurs al TC per la llei dels lloguers

BARCELONA
El Govern espanyol analitzarà a partir d’aquest dijous l’articulat de la Llei de regulació del lloguer que es va aprovar dimecres al Parlament de Catalunya "per veure si hi ha col·lisions amb la Constitució", i si ho considera així obrirà un "diàleg" amb la Generalitat a través del Ministeri de Política Territorial per provar de reconduir el text abans de portar-lo al Tribunal Constitucional (TC). Així ho han apuntat a l’ACN fonts del Ministeri de Transports, Mobilitat i Agenda Urbana que dirigeix José Luís Ábalos, que recorden que el dictamen del Consell de Garanties Estatutàries considera inconstitucional bona part de la llei.
Les mateixes fonts asseguren que en el cas que la Generalitat i l’executiu espanyol no assoleixin un acord en aquest procés de diàleg, el Govern de Sánchez "no tindrà més remei" que presentar un recurs davant el Tribunal Constitucional perquè sigui aquest organisme qui limiti els aspectes inconstitucionals. No aclareixen encara si en aquest hipotètic recurs l’executiu demanaria l’aplicació de l’article 161.2 de la Constitució que permet suspendre cautelarment qualsevol normativa autonòmica recorreguda pel govern espanyol.
Qui ja ha anunciat que presentarà un recurs és el PPC. En el seu cas l’admissió a tràmit per part dels magistrats no suposa la suspensió automàtica, tot i que el tribunal sí que pot acceptar establir mesures cautelars que en poden portar a la suspensió mentre no resolen el fons de la qüestió.
La llei es va aprovar aquest dimecres amb els vots a favor de JxCat, ERC, CatECP i la CUP i els contraris de Cs, PSC, PDeCAT, PPC i els quatre diputats del PDeCAT, que estan dins el grup de JxCat. De fet, al llarg del debat previ a l'aprovació Cs, PSC i PPC van advertir als grups promotors que la llei no té recorregut perquè el Parlament no té competències per legislar en la regulació dels lloguer.
