El Govern mantindrà el confinament comarcal a partir de dilluns

El Govern ha decidit finalment mantenir el confinament comarcal a partir del proper dilluns, que és quan vencia l'última resolució. La pròrroga serà d'una setmana, és a dir, fins el dilluns 26. Segons ha pogut saber l'ACN, tot i que hi ha hagut debat sobre si obrir el confinament per vegueries o regions sanitàries, finalment s'ha decidit optar de moment per mantenir la situació actual i se seguirà estudiant en els propers dies.



Diverses veus havien reclamat ampliar el confinament, entre ells diversos alcaldes de l'Ebre, del Pirineu o la pròpia alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. També alguns consellers de JxCat s'hi havien posicionat en aquest sentit, com ara la consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, o el d'Interior, Miquel Sàmper. El Procicat detallarà les mesures en una roda de premsa aquest migdia.

Baixa lleugerament la pressió assistencial

Pel que a les dades del dia, segons el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut es redueix lleugerament la pressió assistencial, amb 14 ingressats menys a l'UCI (n'hi ha 500 amb Covid) i 25 menys als hospitals (ara n'hi ha 1.672). La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 a Catalunya o taxa Rt s'enfila a 1,39, quatre centèsimes més, mentre que el risc de rebrot puja a 360, 14 punts més. En paral·lel, la incidència de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants també puja i passa de 256,68 a 259,09. S'han declarat 1.712 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA i s'ha informat de tres noves morts.