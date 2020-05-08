Guanyem Badalona planteja al PSC la investidura de Sabater a canvi de dues tinences d'alcaldia

Guanyem Badalona ha proposat al PSC que Dolors Sabater sigui la candidata de consens al ple d'investidura de dimarts vinent i que sigui alcaldessa sense tenir assignada la gestió en cap àmbit concret. A canvi, els socialistes ostentarien dues de les sis tinences d'alcaldia. És la contraoferta de Sabater després que el PSC intentés seduir ERC amb una proposta en què socialistes i republicans compartirien l'alcaldia. Segons avança l'agència Efe, però, la proposta de Guanyem no ha estat ben rebuda pel PSC, de manera que les negociacions segueixen sense avançar, cosa que si continua així facilitarà el retorn a l'alcaldia del dirigent del PP Xavier García Albiol.



Inicialment ERC i el PSC havien assolit una entesa, però la direcció nacional d'ERC va intervenir perquè l'agrupació local rectifiqués i mantingués el suport a Sabater. De fet, Oriol Lladó, un dels regidors del partit, ja va posicionar-se en contra de l'aposta de l'agrupació local i va defensar que la seva candidata era la líder de Guanyem.



Amb les posicions encara molt allunyades, Guanyem i PSC afronten els últims dies de negociacions, on també hi ha ERC, els comuns i JxCat, abans del ple convocat per aquest dimarts al migdia. La majoria absoluta a Badalona se situa en els catorze regidors i és necessari el vot dels cinc partits perquè pugui prosperar una opció diferent a Xavier Garcia Albiol. Com ja va passar en el ple d'investidura del passat mes de juny, es preveu que la incògnita es mantingui fins a minuts abans del ple. En aquella ocasió, Sabater va cedir en benefici del PSC.



La líder de Guanyem ja ha dit que aquella situació no es tornarà a repetir i ara, després de la rectificació d'ERC, ha volgut mostrar múscul davant el PSC a la represa de les negociacions. Els socialistes, però, tornen a tenir la clau de la investidura i aquesta ja va ser, precisament, la força que van fer servir al juny per doblegar Sabater. La partida continua a Badalona.

