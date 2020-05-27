Un home de 72 anys mata la parella a l'Escala i se suïcida

barcelona
Un home de 72 anys i de nacionalitat espanyola ha matat la parella aquest dimecres a l'Escala (Alt Empordà) i posteriorment s'ha suïcidat. La dona assassinada era veïna de la població i el cos té signes de violència. De fet, les primeres hipòtesis apuntarien que l'home l'hauria matat a ganivetades a l'interior del domicili. Els Mossos d'Esquadra han rebut un avís sobre les set del matí i en anar fins al domicili han comprovat els fets. De moment agents de l'Àrea d'Investigació Criminal (AIC) dels Mossos d'Esquadra ja s'ha desplaçat fins al lloc dels fets per començar les seves investigacions. També s'ha activat la comitiva judicial.
Segons la periodista de la Cadena SER Anna Punsí, la dona ha aparegut tapada amb una manta al jardí. Posteriorment, l'autor dels fets s'ha suïcidat penjant-se d'un arbre al mateix carrer del domicili al Passatge Vilabertran de L'Escala (Alt Empordà). Segons Punsí, el pressumpte assassí ha deixat una nota manuscrita reconeixent el crim. El seu vehicle també ha aparegut cremat i se sospita que l'ha incendiat ell mateix.
