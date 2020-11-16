El Homrani remodela la cúpula de Treball i Afers Socials després de les darreres polèmiques

barcelona
El conseller de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir el Homrani, ha decidit remodelar la cúpula del Departament després de les últimes polèmiques, entre les quals el fracàs de l'ajuda de 2.000 euros per a autònoms, que es va esgotar en tan sols dos dies i va desembocar en acusacions entre aquesta conselleria i la d'Empresa i Coneixement pel col·lapse que es va generar a la pàgina web.
Segons ha informat la conselleria en un comunicat, Oriol Amorós, actual secretari d’Igualtat, Migracions i Ciutadania del Departament, passarà a ser-ne el secretari general, en substitució de Josep Ginesta. Les competències que Ginesta tenia en l'àmbit de Treball recauran en Enric Vinaixa, que les assumirà al costat de la tasca actual que desenvolupa com a director general de Relacions Laborals, Treball Autònom, Seguretat i Salut Laboral. D’altra banda, el Govern també nomenarà Marta Cassany com a nova secretària d’Afers Socials i Famílies, rellevant en el càrrec a Francesc Iglesies. Cassany és actualment la directora del Serveis Territorials de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies a Tarragona.
Segons la conselleria, aquesta reestructuració té com a objectiu "reforçar amb noves perspectives les dues àrees clau del Departament –afers socials i treball- per als propers mesos", ambdues centrades en "les conseqüències de la crisi social i laboral".
