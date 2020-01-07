Si no hi ha una sorpresa monumental en forma de tamayazo, Pedro Sánchez serà escollit en una estona president del Govern espanyol. En part, gràcies a l’abstenció dels 13 diputats d’ERC, claus per aconseguir la majoria simple, és a dir, més vots favorables que contraris, en aquesta segona votació d’investidura. L’abstenció de la formació independentista és una excepció en la seva trajectòria al Congrés, fins al punt que els seus representants només han votat una vegada a favor de la investidura d’un president espanyol. Va ser el 2004, en la primera investidura del socialista José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Quatre anys després, en canvi, Zapatero va rebre el vot contrari dels tres diputats que tenia aleshores ERC a la cambra baixa.



Mariano Rajoy el 2011 i el 2016, José María Aznar el 1996 i el 2000 o Felipe González el 1993 també van rebre el “no” d’ERC en les seves investidures. En canvi, l’1 de juny del 2018, els nou diputats d’ERC van votar a favor de la moció de censura de Pedro Sánchez contra Mariano Rajoy, el que va possibilitar l’arribada del secretari general del PSOE a la presidència de l’executiu estatal.



La moció va tirar endavant també amb el vot favorable dels vuit representants del PDeCAT. En canvi, JxCat ha deixat clar que en aquesta ocasió no es mourà del “no” a Sánchez, una opció en la qual també hi haurà els dos diputats de la CUP, que s’estrena al Congrés en aquesta legislatura. A diferència d’ERC, però, l’espai del centredreta sobiranista, que històricament havia representat CiU, ha tingut menys problemes per votar a favor de la investidura dels presidents espanyols.



L’antiga CiU va votar a favor de la investidura de Felipe González el 1993 i de les d’Aznar el 1996 i el 2000, tot i que en aquesta segona ocasió el PP comptava amb una majoria absoluta que li permetia no necessitar els vots de la federació nacionalista. En les dues investidures de Zapatero (2004 i 2008), CiU va optar per l’abstenció, mentre que en les dues de Rajoy (2011 i 2016) ja va decantar-se directament pel “no”.



Finalment, Catalunya en Comú votarà a favor de la investidura de Sánchez, un fet lògic si es té en compte que la formació s’integrarà en el nou Govern espanyol. L’espai va votar a favor de la moció de censura contra Rajoy fa un any i mig i havia optat pel “no” a la investidura del polític del PP el 2016. En l’etapa d’ICV -abans de l’articulació dels comuns-, el 2011 havia votat “no” a Rajoy, mentre que el 2008 va abstenir-se en la investidura de Zapatero, tot i que el 2004 hi havia votat a favor. En les tres investidures precedents (González el 1993, i Aznar el 1996 i el 2000), ICV va optar pel “no”.

