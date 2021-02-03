Estàs llegint: Isona Passola serà la primera dona a presidir l'Ateneu Barcelonès

Público
Público
cultura

Isona Passola serà la primera dona a presidir l'Ateneu Barcelonès

Durant els 160 anys d'història de l'entitat, sempre havia estat dirigida per homes. Les eleccions estaven previstes per al 18 de març, però la candidatura de Passola ha estat l'única que s'ha presentat. Substituirà en el càrrec l'historiador Jordi Casassas.

La presidenta de l'Acadèmia del Cinema Català, Isona Passola, en una imatge promocional abans de la gala dels Premis Gaudí.
La presidenta de l'Acadèmia del Cinema Català, Isona Passola, en una imatge promocional abans de la gala dels Premis Gaudí. Acadèmia del Cinema Català / ACN

barcelona

Actualizado:

públic i acn

Isona Passola serà la primera dona que presidirà l'Ateneu Barcelonès en els 160 anys d'història de la institució, segons ha avançat El Nacional. La productora cinematogràfica substituirà en el càrrec l'historiador Jordi Casassas, després que la candidatura que encapçala hagi estat l'única que s'ha presentat. Les eleccions estaven previstes per al 18 de març, però en ser l'única llista, Passola ha estat nomenada presidenta automàticament.

Està previst que l'escriptora Lluïsa Julià sigui la vicepresidenta primera i que l'expert en transformació digital Genís Roca ocupi la vicepresidència segona. A la futura junta també hi haurà Rosa M. Malet, historiadora i exdirectora de la Fundació Miró, la bibliotecària Teresa Mañà, la directora de l'Agència Catalana de Cooperació al Desenvolupament, Carme Gual, la degana dels estudis de Ciències Polítiques i Sociologia de la UAB Laura Solé o el periodista Joan Safont. En tot cas, la llista es confirmarà el 23 de març, segons ha indicat Passola. 

Isona Passola és presidenta de l'Acadèmia del Cinema Català i de l'Associació de Productors Independents del Mediterrani (APIMED). Ha sigut guardonada amb el Premi d'Honor Lluís Carulla (2012) i la Creu de Sant Jordi (2012). Ha produït pel·lícules d'èxit com Pa Negre (2011) i Incerta Glòria (2017), del director mallorquí Agustí Villaronga, i ha dirigit documentals socials i polítics com Cataluña-Espanya (2009) o L'Endemà (2014).

Etiquetas
El Quinze 66

selección público