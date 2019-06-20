La JEC no accepta l'acatament des de Brussel·les de Puigdemont i Comín

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha rebutjat que els eurodiputats a l'exili puguin efectuar l'acatament davant una autoritat notarial a Bèlgica, tal com proposava l'advocat de Carles Puigdemont, Gonzalo Boye. Segons informa l'Agència EFE, aquest mateix dijous la Junta comunicarà al Parlament Europeu la llista d'eurodiputats electes que sí que compten amb la credencial per poder assistir al ple constitutiu del Parlament Europeu, el pròxim 2 de juliol a Brussel·les.



Davant d'aquesta decisió, la Junta ha declarat vacants els llocs dels diputats Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín, així com també el d'Oriol Junqueras, que es troba pres. Boye va anar presencialment al Congrés dels Diputats aquest dilluns durant la sessió d'acatament dels eurodiputats per provar de fer el tràmit en el nom dels exiliats, però la JEC es va negar a acceptar la petició de l'advocat.



La JEC, que ha rebutjat l'acatament a distància de manera unilateral, argumenta que ni Comín ni Junqueras ni Puigdemont han acatat la Constitució de manera "incondicionada" ni presencialment dins dels cinc dies fixats reglamentàriament, segons exigeix la llei electoral i la jurisprudència existent, diu la Junta. Per tant, la JEC explicarà al Parlament Europeu que, d'acord amb la legislació "interna espanyola, els tres no poden ser eurodiputats "de moment".



La llista de la JEC, doncs, contindrà 51 noms, inclòs el de Diana Riba, l'eurodiputada d'ERC que va fer l'acatament pels "presos polítics". També hi constarà el ministre d'Exteriors espanyol, Josep Borell, qui no va assistir a la sessió d'acatament i que, segons la JEC, el va fer a porta tancada aquest mateix dijous.