Jordi Sànchez, aïllat per haver estat en contacte amb un possible afectat pel coronavirus

L'expresident de l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) Jordi Sànchez està aïllat a l'infermeria del Centre Penitenciari de Lledoners per haver estat en contacte amb un possible cas de coronavirus. Fonts properes al dirigent independentista han explicat a l'ACN que Sànchez es troba bé i no té símptomes, però que ha tingut contacte amb una persona que probablement hagi contret el covid-19 i que "quasi segur que la diagnosticaran". Sànchez haurà de passar 72 hores d'aïllament mentre espera els resultats de la prova que es va fer ahir dijous a un centre hospitalari de Manresa. Segons les fonts contactades per ACN, va ser el mateix Sànchez qui va informar els serveis penitenciaris del contacte amb un possible infectat.



Fonts penitenciàries han explicat a l'ACN que el pres polític està aïllat en una cel·la de la infermeria a l'espera de saber el resultat de les proves, tal com marca el protocol. També han explicat que, en cas que estigués contagiat, hauria de ser traslladat al Pavelló Hospitalari Penitenciari de Terrassa, que és també el que indica la normativa aplicable per a un cas d'aquest tipus.