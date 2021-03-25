Junts s'abstindrà aquest divendres i la investidura d'Aragonès fracassarà en primera volta

L'Executiva de Junts per Catalunya ha aprovat que els seus 32 diputats del Parlament s'abstinguin en la votació del ple d'investidura del candidat d'ERC, Pere Aragonès, que se celebrarà aquest divendres, per la qual cosa no serà elegit president de la Generalitat en primera volta. Junts per Catalunya ha assegurat en un comunicat que no s'ha arribat a cap acord a les reunions amb la ERC i la CUP per garantir un "govern estable" per sortir de la crisi i que també "implementi el mandat de les eleccions del 14-F", en les quals van guanyar els partits independentistes.



Així ho ha anunciat la formació després de la reunió de la direcció del partit aquest dijous a la tarda per decidir el sentit del vot del grup parlamentari, trobada que ha tingut lloc després de que la CUP hagi avalat el preacord amb ERC per investir Aragonès com a president de la Generalitat.

Segons la comissió negociadora, integrada per Jordi Sànchez, Elsa Artadi, Josep Rius, Míriam Nogueras i Francesc de Dalmases, les "nombroses reunions" amb ERC i la CUP no han estat suficients.

Segons el comunicat, no s'ha arribat a cap acord "perquè la legislatura garanteixi un govern estable que permeti sortir de la crisi social i econòmica i que "implementi el mandat de les eleccions del 14-F, en què l’independentisme va superar per primer cop a la història el 52% dels vots". El secretari general de Jxcat i pres polític, Jordi Sànchez, va reclamar aquest dimarts a la tarda en una conferència que, per haver una investidura, cal un "acord de legislatura" per formar Govern en els pròxims "dies o setmanes", i tot i que va descartar que Junts forci unes noves eleccions.



Així doncs, si no hi ha cap canvi d'última hora, Aragonès només comptarà amb el suport d'ERC i la CUP, que sumen 42 escons, però necessitaria els vots de Junts per ser investit en primer volta, de manera que s'haurà de sotmetre a una segona volta, en la qual necessitarà tenir més vots a favor que en contra.

