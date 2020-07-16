El jutge instructor de l'Audiència Nacional envia a tota la família Pujol a judici per organització criminal

barcelona
Set anys després d'imputar Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, el jutge de l'Audiència Nacional José de la Mata ha tancat la instrucció de la peça principal del cas Pujol i proposa jutjar tota la família per organització criminal. El titular del Jutjat Central d'Instrucció número 5 procedeix contra l'expresident de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol i Soley, la seva dona, Marta Ferrusola, i els seus set fills i considera que formaven una organització criminal que "ha aprofitat la seva posició privilegiada en la vida política, social i econòmica catalana durat decennis per acumular un patrimoni desmesurat, directament relacionat amb percepcions econòmiques derivades d'activitats corruptes".
De la Mata considera que els fets investigats serien constitutius de delictes d'organització criminal o associació il·lícita, blanqueig de capitals, contra l'Hisenda Pública i falsedat documental". En la resolució, el jutge procedeix contra l'expresident de la Generalitat, Marta Ferrusola i els seus set fills, a més de les altres 18 persones que suposadament van participar o col·laborar en les activitats il·legals, entre ells l'exdona de Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, Mercé Gironès, i els empresaris Luis Delso Heras, Carlos Sumarroca Coixet i Carlos Sumarroca Claverol.
