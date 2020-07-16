Estàs llegint: El jutge instructor de l'Audiència Nacional envia a tota la família Pujol a judici per organització criminal

El jutge instructor de l'Audiència Nacional envia a tota la família Pujol a judici per organització criminal

El magistrat José de la Mata tanca la instrucció de la peça principal sobre el cas Pujol i apunta a què l'expresident i la seva família van "aprofitar la seva posició privilegiada" per acumular patrimoni per mitjans "corruptes". En la resolució, el jutge procedeix contra Jordi Pujol i Soley, Marta Ferrusola i els seus set fills, i a 18 persones més.

L'expresident de la Generalitat, Jordi Pujol, en una imatge d'arxiu durant la compareixença al Parlament. / EFE

barcelona

públic i agències

Set anys després d'imputar Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, el jutge de l'Audiència Nacional José de la Mata ha tancat la instrucció de la peça principal del cas Pujol i proposa jutjar tota la família per organització criminal. El titular del Jutjat Central d'Instrucció número 5 procedeix contra l'expresident de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol i Soley, la seva dona, Marta Ferrusola, i els seus set fills i considera que formaven una organització criminal que "ha aprofitat la seva posició privilegiada en la vida política, social i econòmica catalana durat decennis per acumular un patrimoni desmesurat, directament relacionat amb percepcions econòmiques derivades d'activitats corruptes".

De la Mata considera que els fets investigats serien constitutius de delictes d'organització criminal o associació il·lícita, blanqueig de capitals, contra l'Hisenda Pública i falsedat documental". En la resolució, el jutge procedeix contra l'expresident de la Generalitat, Marta Ferrusola i els seus set fills, a més de les altres 18 persones que suposadament van participar o col·laborar en les activitats il·legals, entre ells l'exdona de Jordi Pujol Ferrusola, Mercé Gironès, i els empresaris Luis Delso Heras, Carlos Sumarroca Coixet i Carlos Sumarroca Claverol.

