La jutgessa arxiva la investigació al delegat del Govern espanyol a Madrid per autoritzar les manifestacions del 8-M

La jutgessa del cas 8-M, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, arxiva provisionalment la investigació oberta al delegat del Govern espanyol a Madrid, Juan Manuel Franco, l'únic imputat, perquè no tenia un coneixement "cert, objectiu i tècnic" del risc que comportaven per a la salut pública les manifestacions autoritzades entre el 5 i el 14 de març, quan es va declarar l'estat d'alarma. La magistrada titular del Jutjat d'Instrucció número 51 de Madrid acorda aquest sobreseïment provisional després de la pràctica de les diligències d'investigació acordades en el procediment.
En la interlocutòria d'arxivament Rodríguez-Medel conclou que no hi ha indicis suficients d'actuació delictiva en els fets atribuïts a Franco pel presumpte delicte de prevaricació administrativa, pel qual estava sent investigat. De totes les diligències d'investigació practicades, afegeix la interlocutòria, es conclou que Franco no va tenir un "coneixement cert, objectiu i tècnic" del risc que per a la salut de les persones comportava la realització de manifestacions i concentracions que no va prohibir entre el 5 i el 14 de març. Entre elles es trobava la manifestació feminista del 8-M convocada pel Dia de la Dona.
La resolució assenyala també que l'investigat "no va rebre comunicació o instrucció sanitària sobre aquest particular i tampoc la va rebre d'ofici de cap autoritat competent en l'àmbit sanitari".
Franco no va rebre cap instrucció sanitària, ni la va rebre d'ofici davant cap autoritat competent, diu la interlocutòria
La magistrada conclou també que "cap persona física o jurídica, pública o privada, va instar el delegat del Govern [espanyol] a Madrid que prohibís o restringís d'alguna forma la celebració de concentracions o manifestacions" per raó de la Covid-19. La jutgessa, no obstant això, denega el sobreseïment lliure sol·licitat per l'Advocacia de l'Estat.
Aquesta resolució pot ser recorreguda davant del jutjat o apel·lada davant l'Audiència Provincial de Madrid.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
