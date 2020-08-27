L'Ajuntament de Barcelona decideix retirar la Medalla d'Or de la Ciutat a Joan Carles I

barcelonaActualizado:
L'Ajuntament de Barcelona ha aprovat una declaració institucional per retirar la Medalla d'Or de la Ciutat i altres reconeixements al rei emèrit Joan Carles I.
La decisió s'ha pres amb 15 vots a favor de les formacions independentistes, ERC i Junts per Catalunya, 14 en contra del PSC, PP i Cs, i l'abstenció de Barcelona En Comú, que governa en coalició amb els socialistes.
L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha justificat l'abstenció perquè no s'ha retirat un punt de la declaració en el qual es reprova el govern espanyol per la "col·laboració necessària" en la sortida del rei emèrit del territori l'Estat espanyol.
Cs, PP i PSC han argumentat que hi ha altres debats més necessaris en el moment actual. ERC i JxCat, per la seva banda, han carregat contra PSC i BComú pels seus vots no favorables a la declaració institucional.
El ple ha pogut celebrar-se malgrat que Cs, amb un prec, i que el grup de Manuel Valls, amb un recurs de reposició, van demanar que s'anul·lés, en entendre que contravenia la legalitat per tenir com a objectiu censurar la monarquia; però el secretari municipal va tombar els recursos. El grup de Manuel Valls s'ha absentat com a senyal de protesta.
