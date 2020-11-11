L'Ajuntament de Barcelona vol convertir l'Eixample en una gran superilla

El Govern d'Ada Colau planteja transformar l'Eixample en una gran superilla, amb més eixos verds i places on ara hi ha carrers i cruïlles. Amb el "model d'èxit" de la superilla de Sant Antoni com a referent, l'executiu municipal proposa ara fer un "salt d'escala" per estendre el model a la resta de ciutat i convertir Barcelona en una gran superilla, prioritzant la trama Eixample. L'objectiu és que, d'aquí al 2030, els veïns tinguin a un màxim de 200 metres una plaça o eix verd. "Volem que el model de superilles s'estengui per tot Barcelona", ha assegurat Colau, reivindicant la idea de Cerdà de ciutat "saludable", per guanyar verd i espai "de qualitat".



El pla per als propers deu anys preveu transformar 21 carrers de l'Eixample en eixos verds i generar 21 noves places a les cruïlles. Això significaria que el 2030 un de cada tres carrers a l'Eixample sigui un eix verd pacificat, sempre que hi hagi el compromís de futurs mandats. A curt termini, però, el Govern de Colau es proposa que una part s'executi ja en aquest mandat. Concretament, llençarà dos concursos públics per convertir quatre carrers en eixos verds –Consell de Cent, Girona, Rocafort i Comte Borrell– i quatre cruïlles en places. D'acord amb el calendari de l'executiu, les obres per a aquests vuit projectes urbans s'iniciarien a principis del 2022 i durarien entre deu i dotze mesos.



Segons ha explicat la tinent d'alcaldia d'Ecologia, Urbanisme, Infraestructura i Mobilitat, Janet Sanz, als concursos s'hi podran presentar grups multidisciplinars que a banda d'arquitectes integrin altres perfils, com ara ambientòlegs, i professionals internacionals.

