Acord per fer les dues noves presons de dones i de règim obert a Barcelona abans de sis anys

Els metalls pesants trobats als dos solars de Zona Franca on es volen construir han retardat les obres. L'Ajuntament i la Generalitat pacten tancar les presons de Trinitat i Wad-Ras en aquest termini.

Presó de dones de Wad Ras, a Barcelona. Departament de Justícia
La Generalitat i l’Ajuntament de Barcelona han presentat aquest dimecres un nou acord per desencallar la construcció de dues noves presons a la Zona Franca: una de dones i una per a presos en tercer grau. Això permetrà tancar abans de sis anys el centre obert de Trinitat Vella i la presó de dones de Wad-Ras, al Poblenou.

La troballa de metalls pesants als dos solars cedits pel consistori al Govern el 2017 ha retardat l’inici de les obres. Ara, però, les dues administracions s’han compromès a complir el calendari, alliberar per a usos veïnals les antigues presons i construir els dos nous centres més moderns i adaptats a les necessitats actuals.

