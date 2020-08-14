L'Audiència de Barcelona arxiva la querella contra el jutge que va sentenciar Puig Antich

barcelona
L'Audiència de Barcelona ha arxivat la querella per delicte de lesa humanitat que l'Ajuntament de la ciutat i les germanes de Salvador Puig Antich, l'últim pres polític executat a garrot vil pel franquisme, van presentar contra un jutge del Consell de Guerra que el va sentenciar el 1974.
L'Audiència reconeix que la llei d'amnistia no compliria els estàndars actuals, però apunta que va ser aprovada per un Parlament democràtic
En la seva interlocutòria, que és ferma, l'Audiència de Barcelona argumenta que el delicte de lesa humanitat, encara que no prescriu, no pot aplicar-se a l’Estat espanyol a fets ocorreguts abans de 1977, quan el país es va adherir al Pacte Internacional de Drets Civils i Polítics. L'Audiència recorda que la llei d'amnistia aprovada aquest any impedeix investigar violacions de drets humans ocorregudes anteriorment.
La secció desena de l'Audiència argumenta que, encara que aquesta llei d'amnistia "avui no compliria els paràmetres" que s'exigeixen per a garantir els drets de tots, va ser aprovada per un Parlament democràtic "i ha estat reafirmada en dues ocasions pel Congrés dels Diputats, l'última a penes fa dos anys".
