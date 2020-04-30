L'economia espanyola es desploma un 5,2% el primer trimestre, la caiguda més gran des dels anys 70

L'economia espanyola va acusar l'impacte de la crisi del coronavirus i va retrocedir un 5,2% el primer trimestre, la seva major caiguda trimestral registrada en la sèrie històrica de l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística (INE), que arrenca el 1970. Fins ara, la caiguda més gran era la del primer trimestre del 2009 (-2,6%), en el punt àlgid de l'anterior crisi financera.



D'acord amb les dades avançades aquest dijous per l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística (INE), les causes són a la caiguda del consum de les llars (7,5%) i de la inversió empresarial (3,5%) i en habitatge (9,6%), així com en l'enfonsament de les exportacions i les importacions (8,4% en ambdós casos). L'impacte de la Covid-19 sobre l'ocupació és més gran en les hores treballades, que van descendir un 5% respecte al trimestre anterior, que en els llocs de treball equivalents a temps complet, que van caure un 1,9%.



En els tres trimestres precedents (segon, tercer i quart trimestre del 2029), l'economia espanyola estava creixent a taxes del 0,4%. El retrocés del 5,2% registrat en el primer trimestre supera les estimacions que havia realitzat el Banc d'Espanya, que havia previst una caiguda del 4,7%, això sí, amb "moltes dosis de cautela", ja que aquest càlcul es basava en suposar una proporció determinada de descens d'activitat en algunes branques.

En taxa interanual, el PIB del primer trimestre es va contraure un 4,1%, enfront del repunt de l'1,8% del trimestre anterior. En aquest cas, no s'ha superat el major retrocés comptabilitzat fins ara, el del segon trimestre del 2009, quan l'economia espanyola es va contraure un 4,4% interanual.



La contribució de la demanda estatal a la variació interanual del PIB és de -4,3 punts, 5,6 punts inferior a la de el quart trimestre. Per la seva banda, la demanda externa presenta una aportació de 0,2 punts, tres dècimes inferior a la de l'trimestre passat.