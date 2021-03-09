L'Eurocambra aixeca la immunitat a Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí

El ple de l'Eurocambra ha aixecat la immunitat parlamentària als eurodiputats de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí. A les 9h del matí d'aquest dimarts s'ha informat del resultat de la votació del suplicatori dels tres eurodiputats, que va fer-se dilluns a la tarda a l'Eurocambra. En concret, 400 eurodiputats van votar a favor d'aixecar la immunitat a Puigdemont, 248 van fer-ho en contra i 42 es van abstenir. En els casos de Comín i Ponsatí, se'ls aixeca la immunitat per 404 vots a favor, 247 en contra i 42 abstencions pels casos de Comín i Ponsatí.



El president de l'Eurocambra, David Sassoli, haurà de comunicar la decisió "immediatament" a les autoritats espanyoles. Al seu torn, aquestes hauran d'informar-ne les autoritats belgues i escoceses per reactivar les euroordres contra Puigdemont, Comín i Ponsatí, que ja tornen a tenir els ulls posats en la batalla judicial.

El grup popular i els socialistes han votat a favor de concedir el suplicatori al Tribunal Suprem espanyol, mentre que el Grup dels Verds -amb ERC com a integrant- i el Grup d'Esquerrers -amb Podemos i Bildu EH- hi han votat en contra. En el cas del Grup dels Liberals, el seu vot ha estat majoritàriament a favor d'aixecar la immunitat, tot i que el PNB, que n'és integrant, ha votat en contra. Menys definida està la votació dels ultradretans Conservadors i Reformistes Europeus (ECR), on hi ha Vox, però també els flamencs de l'NV-A, propers a Puigdemont, o Identitat i Democràcia (ID), amb Salvini i Le Pen, on també tenen alguns parlamentaris pendents de processos de suplicatoris.

En paral·lel, les demandes d'extradició hauran d'estar pendents de les preguntes prejudicials que el jutge instructor del Tribunal Suprem té previst enviar a Luxemburg sobre el precedent belga en el cas de Lluís Puig. El magistrat Pablo Llarena ja ha expressat la seva voluntat d'enviar una o diverses preguntes prejudicials al respecte al Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea, un fet que es podria produir també aquesta setmana, segons apunten fonts de la defensa de JxCat.



