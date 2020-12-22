L'exvicepresidenta Joana Ortega serà la número dos del PDeCAT a les eleccions

L'exvicepresidenta de la Generalitat Joana Ortega torna a la política. Ho farà com a número dos de la llista del PDeCAT a les eleccions al Parlament del 14 de febrer, just per darrere de la cap de cartell, l'exconsellera Àngels Chacón. Ortega va ser vicepresidenta del Govern entre 2010 i juny del 2015, durant la presidència d'Artur Mas.



Precisament, juntament amb l'expresident català i l'exconsellera d'Ensenyament Irene Rigau, Ortega va ser condemnada per l'organització del procés participatiu del 9 de novembre del 2014. En el seu cas concret, finalment va estar inhabilitada durant nou mesos per a qualsevol càrrec públic, sentència que va complir durant el 2019. Dirigent durant dècades d'Unió Democràtica, va ser regidora de CiU a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona durant 11 anys (1996-2007) i diputada al Parlament (2006-2015) abans de convertir-se en vicepresidenta autonòmica.



La direcció del partit del PDeCAT ha fet aquest dimarts la seva proposta de candidatures per a les eleccions i el Consell Nacional en donarà el vistiplau aquest dimecres. La cúpula també ha proposat que l'expresident del Parlament Joan Rigol i l'exconseller d'Economia Andreu Mas-Colell tanquin simbòlicament la llista per Barcelona el 14-F.

