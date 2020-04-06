L'Hospital d'Igualada supera el col·lapse i ja té capacitat per rebre pacients d'altres centres

L'Hospital d'Igualada torna progressivament a la normalitat. La situació del centre ha millorat i ja no ha d'enviar els malalts de la zona a centres propers com l'Hospital General de Catalunya per falta de capacitat assistencial. Tot al contrari, fonts del centre informen a l'ACN que els pacients de l'Anoia que estaven ingressats en altres equipaments hospitalaris estan tornant i el centre igualadí ja té capacitat per assumir pacients d'altres hospitals que estan en una situació de "col·lapse", precisen les mateixes fonts. Les dades de recuperacions per la Covid-19 entre els sanitaris manté la mateixa tendència positiva. Salut va informar divendres que s'han reincorporat 171 sanitaris i s'han fet 42 contractacions des de l'inici del brot.



A la UCI de l'Hospital d'Igualada hi ha, actualment, 11 pacients, set dels quals estan intubats. Dos malalts més han pogut extubar-se entre dissabte i diumenge i en entre aquest dilluns i dimarts preveuen que puguin rebre l'alta. A més, a quiròfan hi ha quatre afectats per coronavirus que necessiten oxigen intens, sense que de moment requereixin de respiració artificial. Des de l'11 de març s'han fet 42 noves contractacions en aquest centre i que també s'hi han incorporat una vintena d'infermers procedents cos dels Bombers de la Generalitat. Amb aquestes dades, la consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha garantit que l'Hospital d'Igualada tornava "a la seva capacitat assistencial" de 225 llits, més l'ampliació de 75 llits i vuit UCI més que s'han fet.



Precisament aquest dilluns s'ha aixecat el confinament perimetral que afectava Igualada, Òdena, Santa Margarida de Montbui i Vilanova del Camí des del 12 de març. Els quatre municipis de la Conca d'Òdena han estat la zona zero de l'epidèmia a Catalunya i s'hi han registrat unes 150 morts.