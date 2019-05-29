Aquest dimecres, es coneixerà el posicionament de l'ONU sobre l'empresonament dels líders independentistes. Segons avança Nació Digital, el Grup de Treball sobre la Detenció Arbitrària de les Nacions Unides, que depèn de l'Oficina de Drets Humans, demanarà l'alliberament immediat del líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, del president d'Òmnium, Jordi Cuixart, i de l'expresident de l'ANC, Jordi Sànchez.



El grup de treball no només demana l'aixecament de la presó provisional, sinó que arriba a afirmar que l'Estat espanyol hauria d'indemnitzar-los per haver-los privat de llibertat durant tot aquest temps sense sentència. Es tracta d'un cop dur per la justícia espanyola i en concret pel Ministeri d'Exteriors, en mans de Josep Borrell.

La notícia també arriba només un dia després que el Tribunal d'Estrasburg desestimés la denúncia de Carme Forcadell i 76 diputats sobiranistes contra la suspensió del ple del 9 d'octubre de 2017, dictada pel Constitucional, tribunal que volia evitar una eventual declaració d'independència després del referèndum. El Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans va considerar aquest dimarts que la resolució va ser encertada i que la preservació de la seguretat anava per davant de la llibertat d'expressió.



El Grup de Treball contra la Detenció Arbitrària és un espai vinculat a l'ONU, presidida pel mexicà Guevara Bermúdez i formada per experts en drets humans. En aquest cas, treballen per esclarir casos de detencions i arrestos dubtosos per part d'estats.