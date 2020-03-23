Estàs llegint: Les morts es disparen a Catalunya amb 94 noves defuncions en 24 hores

Les morts es disparen a Catalunya amb 94 noves defuncions en 24 hores

Ja són 7.864 els malalts de coronavirus a Catalunya, 1.939 detectats aquest dilluns. Un total de 658 persones estan greus i s'han donat 755 altes, 27 en les últimes 24 hores.

Hospital de Bellvitge
Entrada de pacient a l'Hospital de Bellvitge. EFE / Quique Garcia

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han donat 1.939 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, 718 casos més que diumenge. En total, ja són 7.864 els malalts de coronavirus, amb un ascens dels casos encara del 33%. Del total de positius acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 339 persones amb 94 noves defuncions aquest dilluns. Aquesta és la xifra més alta de morts en un dia d'ençà que va iniciar-se la crisi.

Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus a Catalunya, un total de 658 persones estan greus i s'han donat 755 altes, 27 en les últimes 24 hores.

Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 292 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 des que es va declarar el brot, 64 més que aquest diumenge. 36 persones han mort amb la Covid-19, dues en les últimes 24 hores.

