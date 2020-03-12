El president de Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha comparegut en solitari en una conferència de premsa a La Moncloa per explicar les actuacions que es faran per lluitar contra la crisi del coronavirus i per clamar per la necessitat que ara s'aprovin uns nous pressupostos generals de l'Estat com més aviat millor, "i si abans anaven a ser socials, ara seran extrasocials", ha dit.



Sánchez ha indicat que els Pressupostos són necessaris per posar en marxa noves mesures d'estímul econòmic i fiscal, per la qual cosa ha avançat que tornarà a demanar als grups la propera setmana el seu suport per presentar els Comptes de l'Estat al Congrés.



El president de Govern, en el paquet de mesures econòmiques que ha explicat detalladament, ha anunciat entre altres decisions adoptades pel Consell de Ministres que les Pimes podran ajornar o fraccionar els seus deutes tributaris durant sis mesos sense interessos. Aquests ajuts a les Pimes suposaran una injecció de 14.000 milions al sistema productiu. També ha revelat que es destinaran 400 milions d'euros de l'Insitut de Crèdit Oficial (ICO) per a autònoms i el sector turístic.



Així mateix, Sánchez ha indicat que es destinaran mil milions del fons de contingència per a intervencions sanitàries prioritàries assenyalades des del Ministeri de Sanitat i es transferiran 2.800 milions d'euros a les comunitats autònomes perquè destinin els recursos que considerin necessaris a la lluita contra el coronavirus.



També es destinaran 25 milions d'euros per reforçar els serveis socials de les comunitats autònomes en la lluita contra la pobresa infantil davant l'expansió del coronavirus, i garantiran que les beques menjador segueixin sent efectives fins i tot amb els col·legis tancats.



Hi haurà més mesures la setmana que ve, que abans seran consensuades amb els agents socials, amb els quals aquesta mateixa tarda el president celebrarà una reunió per via telemàtica.

