El Liceu suspèn 'La traviata' fins que el Procicat "rectifiqui" el topall màxim de 500 persones en grans equipaments

El Gran Teatre del Liceu ha anunciat aquest dimecres que es veu "obligat" a suspendre les funcions de La traviata fins que el Procicat anunciï "la revisió i rectificació" del topall màxim de 500 persones en grans equipaments culturals. Aquesta mesura, afegeix en un comunicat el Liceu, impossibilita que es pugui arribar al mínim del 50% del seu aforament total i és per aquest motiu que, tal com es va anunciar a l’última Comissió Executiva, "el Teatre no contempla seguir fent funcions amb 500 persones per motius econòmics, artístics i de reputació".



El Liceu apunta que estarà a l’espera d'aquesta revisió del Procicat per ampliar el seu aforament, que s’aplicaria a partir del dia següent de l’anunci de la rectificació de la normativa. Precisament, hores abans la consellera de Cultura, Àngels Ponsa, ha exposat que ja s'estan estudiant "petits ajustaments" a les restriccions d'aforament pels grans equipaments escènics. Segons ella, "no és just" que se'ls mantingui el topall de 500 espectadors, amb un aforament molt per sota del 50% permès a la resta de teatres i sales. "No passem de tram, però hi ha petits ajustaments que s'han de fer, amb cirurgia fina", ha defensat.

Per a la consellera de Cultura, "no és just" que es mantingui el topall de 500 espectadors als grans equipaments

La consellera ha dit que això s'està "acabant de treballar" conjuntament entre el seu departament i els d'Interior i Salut d'acord amb els grans equipaments, però no ha concretat si s'aplicarà o no aviat. Ponsa també ha demanat "poder resoldre" a favor de l'excepció cultural al confinament de cap de setmana.



Pel que fa a La traviata, el repartiment artístic continuarà a Barcelona davant l’última possibilitat de poder tornar a engegar les funcions, tan bon punt aquesta revisió es faci efectiva. Tal com es comunicava a les persones que adquirien entrades per l'espectacle, se’ls tornarà l’import de l’entrada en menys de 72 hores laborables.

