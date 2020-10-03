Estàs llegint: Metges de Catalunya convoca "la vaga de la desesperació" a l'atenció primària

L'EMERGÈNCIA PEL CORONAVIRUS

Metges de Catalunya convoca "la vaga de la desesperació" a l'atenció primària 

La protesta es farà entre el 13 i el 16 d'octubre i pretén "salvar i evitar el desmantellament del primer nivell assistencial" de l'ICS, segons els responsables de la convocatòria.

Un membre del sindicat Metges de Catalunya protesta davant de la conselleria de Salut. josé colón
BARCELONA

PÚBLIC

El sindicat Metges de Catalunya ha convocat vaga a l'atenció primària de l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) pels dies 13, 14, 15 i 16 d'octubre per "salvar i evitar el desmantellament del primer nivell assistencial", segons ha anunciat aquest dissabte en una roda de premsa. El president del Sector Primària ICS de Metges de Catalunya, Javier O’Farrill, ha assegurat que és "la vaga de la desesperació" provocada per "la ineptitud del departament de la Consellera, del CatSalut i l'ICS". O'Farrill ha fet una crida a l'ICS a "asseure's a negociar de veritat" per evitar la protesta. El sindicat ha criticat la "deixadesa" de l'administració amb l'atenció primària.

"Volem qualitat a l'atenció primària", ha dit, criticant que ara s'està atenent a la població com si fossin "bestiar".

