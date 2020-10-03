Metges de Catalunya convoca "la vaga de la desesperació" a l'atenció primària 

El sindicat Metges de Catalunya ha convocat vaga a l'atenció primària de l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) pels dies 13, 14, 15 i 16 d'octubre per "salvar i evitar el desmantellament del primer nivell assistencial", segons ha anunciat aquest dissabte en una roda de premsa. El president del Sector Primària ICS de Metges de Catalunya, Javier O’Farrill, ha assegurat que és "la vaga de la desesperació" provocada per "la ineptitud del departament de la Consellera, del CatSalut i l'ICS". O'Farrill ha fet una crida a l'ICS a "asseure's a negociar de veritat" per evitar la protesta. El sindicat ha criticat la "deixadesa" de l'administració amb l'atenció primària.

"Volem qualitat a l'atenció primària", ha dit, criticant que ara s'està atenent a la població com si fossin "bestiar".



