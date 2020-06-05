Protesta dels metges del Trueta per demanar dies lliures: "Volem descansar perquè estem esgotats"

girona
Una cinquantena de metges de l'hospital Josep Trueta de Girona s'han concentrat aquest divendres al matí a les escales del centre per demanar a l'Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) que els doni dies per "descansar" després de la crisi sanitària. La delegada de Metges de Catalunya, Núria Estanyol, ha detallat que aquests dies haurien de venir de l'escreix de jornada, que són un compensatori que reben els professionals sanitaris per totes les hores que han fet de més. "No volem cobrar, volem descansar perquè estem esgotats", ha detallat Estanyol.
Per altra banda, des de l'ICS Girona han recordat que els escreixos de jornada són només per als treballadors que han superat les 1.728 hores anuals, on no hi computen les jornades que es lliuri una guàrdia. La concentració s'ha fet a dos quarts de nou del matí i els professionals han sortit amb cartells reivindicatius en què es recordaven les diferents mancances del sistema sanitari com ara la falta de llits a les UCI, revertir les retallades o recuperar el 5% del sou rebaixat durant la crisi econòmica.
Núria Estanyol ha explicat que els metges volen tenir sis dies de descans com a compensació per totes les hores que han fet superant el seu límit anual (fixat en 1.728). Estanyol ha detallat que els professionals exigeixen aquests dies, després d'una carta que la gerència de l'hospital va enviar als caps de servei. La representant dels treballadors ha insistit que durant la crisi sanitària s'han "adaptat" a tot el que han demanat des de gerència, agafant vacances durant l'estiu per si hi ha rebrots a la tardor o canviant torns quan era necessari. Per això consideren que és un "deure ètic" per tot el que han fet els professionals sanitaris aquests dies.
