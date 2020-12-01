El Ministeri de Comerç no respecta la unitat de la llengua i distingeix entre "català" i "valencià" en una campanya

Nou atac a la unitat lingüística del català. L'Oficina Espanyola de Patents i Marques (OEPM), que depèn del Ministeri d'Indústria, Comerç i Turisme del Govern espanyol -encapçalat per Reyes Maroto-, ha llançat una campanya per promocionar la compra de "productes originals", i ho ha fet en totes les llengües parlades a l'Estat. També en "català" i "valencià" en dos vídeos diferenciats, amb una veu en off que parla en el mateix idioma en ambdós casos, però emprant simplement dues varietats dialectals diferents:

Tot i tractar-se de la mateixa llengua, el Ministeri ha optat per separar-les com si en fossin dues de diferents. La Plataforma per la Llengua ja ha denunciat que l'Estat espanyol aprofiti "tota ocasió" per "continuar fragmentant la llengua que compartim deu milions de parlants".

