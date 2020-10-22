Mitjà acusa Aragonès de bloquejar el seu nomenament en un càrrec amb rang de conseller per lluitar contra la pandèmia

L'infectòleg Oriol Mitjà ha carregat contra la gestió del Govern de la pandèmia, i en particular contra ERC, la conselleria de Salut que lidera la republicana Alba Vergès i el vicepresident amb funcions de president, Pere Aragonès. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, Mitjà ha explicat que durant l'abril el llavors president Quim Torra el va convocar per oferir-li un càrrec "amb rang de conseller", concretament el de comissionat del Govern -un càrrec que permet assistir a reunions del Consell Executiu sense vot i disposa d'àmplia autonomia en la seva actuació-, per tal de dirigir la resposta contra la pandèmia. Quan Mitjà va demanar el "màxim suport a totes les forces polítiques per actuar políticament neutre", l'infectòleg ha assegurat que Aragonès va "declinar atorgar l'ajuda", ja que considerava que la competència ja estava en mans del Departament de Salut: "En aquell moment de la crisi, no es va saber arribar a acords per desbloquejar la creació del comissionat". Mitjà també ha assegurat que Salut va frenar alguns plans contra la Covid que calia implementar i ha criticat al president Torra per no haver-se "plantat" davant la consellera Vergès.



Hi haurà ampliació