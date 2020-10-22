Estàs llegint: Mitjà acusa Aragonès de bloquejar el seu nomenament en un càrrec amb rang de conseller per lluitar contra la pandèmia

Mitjà acusa Aragonès de bloquejar el seu nomenament en un càrrec amb rang de conseller per lluitar contra la pandèmia

Es tractava d'un càrrec de comissionat a proposta de l'expresident Quim Torra que assegura va rebutjar per falta de consens al Govern que no garantia la "neutralitat política". El científic també acusa Salut d'aturar plans contra la Covid i critica el president Torra per no plantar-se davant la consellera Vergès.

El doctor Oriol Mitjà davant la seu d'Eurecat el 16 de juliol de 2020. Aina Martí | ACN
barcelona

L'infectòleg Oriol Mitjà ha carregat contra la gestió del Govern de la pandèmia, i en particular contra ERC, la conselleria de Salut que lidera la republicana Alba Vergès i el vicepresident amb funcions de president, Pere Aragonès. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, Mitjà ha explicat que durant l'abril el llavors president Quim Torra el va convocar per oferir-li un càrrec "amb rang de conseller", concretament el de comissionat del Govern -un càrrec que permet assistir a reunions del Consell Executiu sense vot i disposa d'àmplia autonomia en la seva actuació-, per tal de dirigir la resposta contra la pandèmia. Quan Mitjà va demanar el "màxim suport a totes les forces polítiques per actuar políticament neutre", l'infectòleg ha assegurat que Aragonès va "declinar atorgar l'ajuda", ja que considerava que la competència ja estava en mans del Departament de Salut: "En aquell moment de la crisi, no es va saber arribar a acords per desbloquejar la creació del comissionat". Mitjà també ha assegurat que Salut va frenar alguns plans contra la Covid que calia implementar i ha criticat al president Torra per no haver-se "plantat" davant la consellera Vergès.

