La moció de censura contra Bartomeu reuneix les 16.500 signatures necessàries

En un context advers marcat per la pandèmia i l'absència de partits amb públic al Camp Nou, els impulsors de la moció de censura contra la junta directiva del FC Barcelona, que presideix Josep Maria Bartomeu, han aconseguit reunir les 16.521 signatures necessàries, equivalents al 15% dels socis del club. Ho ha confirmat el portaveu de "Més que una moció", Marc Duch, en declaracions a Rac 1. Precisament aquest dijous al migdia s'acaba el termini per recollir els suports per impulsar la moció i els seus promotors es mostren confiats que es tancarà la jornada amb una xifra que se situï al voltant dels 18.000 avals.



Un cop entregades, es farà la comprovació de la validesa de les signatures i si en acabar el procés es confirma que n'hi ha més de 16.521 que ho són es convocarà el vot de censura. Perquè triomfi necessitaria que els vots contraris a la junta directiva siguin iguals o superiors a dos terços del total. Si és així, el president Bartomeu serà destituït immediatament, un extrem sobre el qual Duch és "extremadament optimista".



L'anterior moció de censura va votar-se el juliol de 2008 i va ser contra la junta encapçalada per Joan Laporta. No va triomfar perquè no va assolir els dos terços dels vots requerits, tot i que més del 60% dels socis que van acudir a les urnes van votar-hi a favor. Curiosament, aquell 2008 va iniciar-se l'etapa de Pep Guardiola com a entrenador del primer equip de futbol, el tret de sortida de l'etapa més triomfant de l'entitat. Però això ja és una altra història.

