La moció de censura contra Bartomeu es votarà si no dimiteix abans

Ja és oficial. La junta directiva de l'FC Barcelona haurà de convocar la votació de la moció de censura en contra seva si no dimiteix abans. La mesa de moció ha confirmat aquest dimecres que la iniciativa ja ha superat les 16.521 signatures validades necessàries perquè se celebri el referèndum entre els socis de l'entitat. Diversos grups opositors a la directiva de l'entitat van unir forces per tirar endavant la iniciativa, que va reunir un total de 20.587 signatures, malgrat les dificultats del moment, ja que com a conseqüència de la pandèmia de coronavirus no va disputar-se cap partit amb públic al Camp Nou durant el període de recollida de les firmes.



A l'espera de conèixer el nombre final de signatures validades -la mesa continuarà el recompte-, ja s'activa el calendari de la moció, enmig de rumors que apunten a una possible dimissió de Josep Maria Bartomeu i la junta que presideix, per evitar enfrontar-se a la votació de la massa social. Si s'arriba al referèndum, els impulsors necessitaran que voti un mínim del 10% del cens i que dues terceres parts dels sufragis siguin contraris a la junta perquè aquesta sigui destituïda.



L'anterior moció de censura va votar-se el juliol de 2008 i va ser contra la junta encapçalada per Joan Laporta. No va triomfar perquè no va assolir els dos terços dels vots requerits, tot i que més del 60% dels socis que van acudir a les urnes van votar-hi a favor. Curiosament, aquell 2008 va iniciar-se l'etapa de Pep Guardiola com a entrenador del primer equip de futbol, el tret de sortida de l'etapa més triomfant de l'entitat. Però això ja és una altra història.

