La portaveu del Govern espanyol, María Jesús Montero, ha apuntat aquest dimarts que el president estatal, Pedro Sánchez, està en disposició de mantenir una reunió amb el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, en els pròxims dies. Segons Montero, aquesta reunió hauria de ser fruit d'una petició d'Aragonès i seria "lògic" que tingués lloc abans de la convocatòria de la taula de diàleg. En tot cas ha volgut advertir dels "límits" del president del govern espanyol en aquest diàleg, i ha destacat que algunes de les propostes de les formacions independentistes són "directament inconstitucionals". Respecte als indults ha apuntat que el seu govern adoptarà una decisió pensant sempre "en l'interès general d'Espanya".



Montero ha fet aquestes manifestacions a la roda de premsa posterior al Consell de Ministres l'endemà de la presa de possessió d'Aragonès. La portaveu ha recordat que "la cortesia i el rigor" després d'un nomenament d'un president autonòmic estableix que Aragonès demani una reunió amb Sánchez, i a partir d'aquí "es posaran en comú les agendes" per fer-la possible i abordar "qüestions que permetin reforçar els llaços efectius entre Espanya i Catalunya, com és voluntat d'aquest govern".



En tot cas ha recordat que aquest diàleg estarà emmarcat pels "límits" que el president espanyol sempre ha expressat, en referència implícita a les demandes de les formacions independentistes per a una amnistia per als presos i represaliats i un nou referèndum per votar sobre el futur polític de Catalunya.

També ha apuntat que l'objectiu del seu govern és que es reprenguin les reunions aviat. "El diàleg mai sobra i sempre és necessari, i per tant l'interès del govern espanyol és que es reprengui la taula de diàleg tan aviat com sigui possible amb independència de les reunions bilaterals que es puguin mantenir" Sánchez i Aragonès. Montero ha assegurat que si la taula de diàleg no s'ha reactivat fins ara ha estat perquè el Govern de la Generalitat és "qui ha tingut més dificultats per concretar-ne la convocatòria".

