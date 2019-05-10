Mor Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba als 67 anys

L'exsecretari general del PSOE i exministre d'Interior, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, ha mort aquest divendres als 67 anys després de patir un ictus el passat 8 de maig.



Pérez Rubalcaba es trobava ingressat a l'Hospital Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, on se li va aplicar el diagnòstic i teràpia habitual després d'haver patit un infart cerebral.

Els serveis d'urgències de la Comunitat de Madrid van rebre un avís poc després de les sis de la tarda del dijous 8, alertant que un home de 67 anys s'havia desmaiat al seu domicili.



En un primer moment, l'històric dirigent socialista va ser atès al seu propi habitatge per un equip del SUMMA, que el va traslladar a l'Hospital on ha estat ingressat tot aquest temps.



Rubalcaba va decidir abandonar la política el 2014, i poc després va tornar a la seva plaça de professor en la facultat de Ciències Químiques de la Universitat Complutense de Madrid.



A finals de 2018, Pedro Sánchez va oferir Rubalcaba encapçalar la llista del PSOE a l'Ajuntament de Madrid per a les eleccions d'aquest 26M, tot i que la va acabar rebutjant.



