Mor el compositor italià Ennio Morricone als 91 anys

madridActualizado:
El compositor italià Ennio Morricone ha mort als 91 anys, segons avança l'agència Ansa. L'autor de bandes sonores com les de La Misión o Cinema Paradiso, va ser guardonat amb el Premi Princesa d'Astúries de les Arts d'enguany al costat del compositor estatunidenc John Williams.
Morricone ha mort durant la nit a la clínica Campuos Biomedico, a Roma, on es trobava després que fa uns dies patís una fractura de fèmur per una caiguda.
El funeral d'Ennio Morricone es durà a terme de forma privada "respectant el sentiment d'humilitat que sempre ha inspirat els actes de la seva existència", segons ha informat l'advocat de la família del compositor, Giorgio Assumma, després de la seva defunció.
Assumma, segons recull el diari La República, ha explicat que el mestre "ha mantingut fins a l'últim moment lucidesa i gran dignitat. Ha saludat a la seva estimada esposa María, qui l'ha acompanyat amb dedicació a cada moment de la seva vida humana i professional i ha estat prop d'ell fins a l'últim alè, agraint als seus fills i néts l'amor i l'atenció que li han brindat". Així mateix, el compositor "ha dedicat un record commovedor a la seva audiència de l'afectuós suport de la qual sempre ha tret la força de la seva creativitat".
