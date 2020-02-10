Mor Diana Garrigosa de manera sobtada als 76 anys

La presidenta de la Fundació Pasqual Maragall, Diana Garrigosa, ha mort aquest dilluns de manera sobtada, després de patir un infart. Garrigosa era també la dona de l’expresident de la Generalitat i exalcalde de Barcelona i tenia 76 anys. Llicenciada en Ciències Econòmiques per la Universitat de Barcelona i màster en Ciències Econòmiques especialitat en Econometria per la New York School for Social Research, va treballar com a professora d'Informàtica a l'Escola Aula de Barcelona i al Centre Ordenador Municipal de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona.
També va tenir una gran implicació política. Va ser una militant històrica del PSC, però va deixar el carnet el 2006, pocs mesos després que el seu marit abandonés la presidència del Govern.
Després que l’exdirigent polític va anunciar l’octubre de 2007 que patia alzheimer es va constituir la Fundació Pasqual Maragall, que des del primer moment va presidir Garrigosa, que en va esdevenir el rostre visible. En aquest sentit, va ser una veu constant a l’hora de donar a conèixer la malaltia, que afecta milers i milers de persones.
