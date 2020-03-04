Mor un home a Euskadi per coronavirus, el segon de l'Estat espanyol

valènciaActualizado:
El Departament basc de Salut ha comunicat la defunció d'un home de 82 anys a Bizkaia, qui tenia pneumònia i que el seu positiu en coronavirus s'ha confirmat aquest mateix dimecres. És la segona defunció per l'epidpèmia a l'Estat espanyol, ja que el primer cas ha estat confirmat aquest matí al País Valencià. Euskadi ha registrat en les últimes hores quatre casos nous de Covid19 amb el que s'eleven ja a 21 els positius en aquesta comunitat
En roda de premsa, la consellera de Sanitat Universal, Ana Barceló, ha informat aquest matí de dos casos nous pel Covid19, un d'ells una dona ingressada a l'Hospital de Manises i un home que estava hospitalitzat en l'Arnau de Vilanova, que va morir el 13 de febrer.
Amb aquests nous casos, són ja 19 els afectats al País Valencià. Aquesta mort és la primera pel coronavirus que es registra a Espanya, on els contagiats ascendeixen a més de 150.
Segons ha indicat la consellera en la seva compareixença, s'ha realitzat una necròpsia d'aquest pacient. En donar, positiu, "s'està posant en marxa la valoració de la situació".
No obstant això, ha destacat que, per la data de defunció, el període d'incubació ja hauria superat els 14 dies. A més, ha destacat que aquesta persona, que "no era jove", havia estat a Nepal. "Continuarem realitzant una estreta vigilància per a adoptar aquelles mesures necessàries", ha assenyalat.
Partits a porta tancada
Barceló també ha indicat que la Conselleria "adoptarà ja no com a recomanació, sinó com a instrucció" la directriu del Ministeri de celebrar a porta tancada "tots aquells esdeveniments esportius que suposin l'afluència de gran quantitat d'afeccionats procedents dels països considerats com a zones de risc del nou coronavirus".
A la ciutat de València, en concret, l'afecten dues trobades: el partit de València Basket contra l'Olímpia de Milà, el 5 de març; i el València CF contra l'equip italià Atalanta de Bèrgam, el 10 de març.
La titular de Sanitat ha indicat que ha traslladat aquesta informació al València, i ha destacat que aquesta instrucció és "congruent amb les mesures adoptades en aquells països que són zones de risc", com Itàlia, on els partits s'estan celebrant a porta tancada.
