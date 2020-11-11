Mor Jordi Llopart, el primer català que va guanyar una medalla en uns Jocs en atletisme

Finalment, l'atleta català Jordi Llopart ha mort aquest dimecres, segons ha comunicat la seva família, l'endemà que s'anunciés la notícia i l'haguessin de desmentir. Nascut al Prat de Llobregat el 1952, Llopart era un dels grans mites de l'atletisme català i estatal. Va ser el primer català en aconseguir una medalla en uns Jocs Olímpics en aquest esport, després de penjar-se la plata en els 50 quilòmetres marxa dels Jocs de Moscou de 1980. De fet, va ser el primer atleta de l'Estat en aconseguir-ho.

Pioner de la marxa a casa nostra juntament amb Josep Marín -dos anys més grans i també del Prat-, Llopart estava en coma irreversible després de patir un infart. A banda de la medalla dels Jocs de Moscou, també s'havia proclamat campió d'Europa dels 50 quilòmetres marxa als campionats de Praga de 1978. Durant al seva llarga trajectòria esportiva, va competir en tres Jocs -també va participar a Los Angeles 1984 i Seül 1988-, en quatre campionats d'Europa i en tres campionats del món.



Campió d'Espanya en múltiples ocasions, es va retirar com a marxador el 1992, any en què va iniciar la seva etapa com a entrenador. I justament en els Jocs de Barcelona d'aquell 1992 un deixeble seu -el també pratenc Dani Plaza- va penjar-se l'or en els 20 km marxa. Entre d'altres, també va entrenar Jesús Ángel García Bragado, campió del món en 50 km marxa el 1993 i subcampió el 1997 i el 2001. Després d'entrenar a Mèxic, el 2012 es va quedar a l'atur i va patir diversos problemes econòmics.

