Mor l'escriptor Jordi Cussà als 60 anys

L'escriptor, poeta, traductor i director teatral Jordi Cussà (Berga, 1961) ha mort aquest matinada als 60 anys. L'autor ha publicat una quinzena d'obres narratives, la més recent El primer emperador i la reina Lluna (Comanegra), una extensa història d'aventures centrada en l'emperador xinès Qin Shi Huangdi. Una de les obres més destacades de l'escriptor va ser Cavalls salvatges, publicada l'any 2000. L'editorial Comanegra publicarà més endavant la darrera novel·la de Cussà Les muses, tal com ha avançat La Vanguardia i ha confirmat l'ACN.

Una de les obres més destacades de l'escriptor va ser 'Cavalls salvatges', publicada l'any 2000

L'obra més recent de Cussà era El primer emperador i la Lluna. En una entrevista aquest any amb Públic a partir de la publicació del llibre, Cussà va explicar com hi recrea la unificació de l’antiga Xina, parla del costat fosc del poder i reivindica el paper de les dones a les estructures de poder.



Altres novel·les publicades per l'autor van ser La serp (2001), ficció històrica situada a la Catalunya medieval; la novel·la infantil L’alfil sacrificat (2003, premi Fiter i Rossell 2002), Apocalipsis de butxaca (2004), El noi de Sarajevo (2010, premi El lector de l’Odissea 2009), Formentera Lady (2015) i El trobador Cuadeferro (2016), recreació de la vida de Guillem de Berguedà.

El 1978 va ser cofundador de la companyia Anònim Teatre, amb la qual va estrenar diversos muntatges, bona part dels quals basats en obres seves. Va traduir també de l’anglès al català una quarantena de títols, entre altres autors, de Patricia Highsmith, Chuck Palahniuk, Truman Capote, John Boyne o André Aciman, a més de poemes de W.B. Yeats i sonets de Shakespeare, i de lletres de Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen i The Beatles.

