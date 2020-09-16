Estàs llegint: Mor Núria Gispert Feliu, mestra, política i activista catalana

Militant del PSUC, primer, i del PSC, fins el dia de la seva mort, va ser regidora a l'Ajuntament de Barcelona del 1979 al 1995. Diplomada en Magisteri, Gispert va estar vinculada a l'escoltisme i a moviments de militància cristiana, i va dirigir Càritas Diocesana de Barcelona del 1998 al 2004, així com Càritas Espanyola, del 2002 al 2004.

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 24 de mayo de 2020, de la activista y política y ex-presidenta de Cáritas Española entre 2002 y 2004, Núria Gispert, que ha fallecido hoy a los 84 años en Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García
Fotografia d'arxiu de l'activista i política catalana. EFE/Alejandro García

La mestra i política catalana Núria Gispert Feliu ha mort aquest dimecres als 84 anys, segons ha anunciat el primer secretari del PSC, Miquel Iceta. "Lamentem profundament la mort de Núria Gispert Feliu, activista veïnal, compromesa amb la justícia social, exregidora de Barcelona, militant del PSUC primer i del PSC fins al dia de la seva mort. No l’oblidarem mai!", ha escrit Iceta a Twitter.

Diplomada en Magisteri, va estar vinculada a l'escoltisme i a moviments de militància cristiana, així com a entitats veïnals, cíviques, educatives i esportives. Al consistori barceloní hi va participar com a regidora del 1979 al 1995, amb una activitat enfocada a l'àmbit dels serveis socials. També va estar vinculada a l'Església participant al Concili Provincial Tarraconense del 1995 i dirigint Càritas Diocesana de Barcelona del 1998 als 2004. Del 2002 al 2004 també va ser directora de Càritas Espanyola.

Gispert ha estat sempre vinculada a altres entitats de caire social com la Fundació Trinijove, la Fundació Pere Tarrés, la Fundació Internacional Olof Palme o la Fundació Vicenciana. L'any 2002 va ser reconeguda amb la Creu Sant Jordi de la Generalitat i el 2013 el Parlament li va atorgar la Medalla d'Honor de la cambra catalana.

