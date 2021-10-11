Estàs llegint: L'Alt Urgell viu el terratrèmol més fort de l'any a Catalunya, tot i que no hi causa danys

Moviments sísmics L'Alt Urgell viu el terratrèmol més fort de l'any a Catalunya, tot i que no hi causa danys

El moviment sísmic s'ha percebut a la comarca i a Andorra i ha tingut una magnitud 3,6, lleugerament per sobre del que va registrar-se la setmana passada al Ripollès

Simulació de la intensitat percebuda del terratrèmol de l'Alt Urgell.
Simulació de la intensitat percebuda del terratrèmol de l'Alt Urgell. ICGC

BARCELONA

L'Institut Cartogràfic i Geològic de Catalunya (ICGC) ha informat aquest dilluns que s'ha produït un terratrèmol de magnitud 3,6 que ha estat àmpliament percebut a l'Alt Urgell i comarques properes, a més del Principat d'Andorra. El sisme, que no hauria causat danys, s'ha registrat a les 10.23 hores i l'epicentre se situaria a prop del nucli d'Os de Civís, que pertany al municipi de les Valls de Valira. Diverses persones han manifestat a través de les xarxes que han notat la tremolor.

Segons el registre de terratrèmols del propi ICGC, es tracta del sisme més important que s'ha viscut a Catalunya en el que portem d'any, superant el que va produir-se la setmana passada al Ripollès, amb epicentre a Setcases i d'una magnitud de 3,5. Per trobar un sisme més important al Principat cal retrocedir fins el 5 d'agot de l'any passat, quan se'n va registrar un a Santa Coloma de Farners, la capital de la Selva, de magnitud 3,7.

